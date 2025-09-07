Services continue as planned despite car crashing into north GA church

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — Members of a church in Gordon County held services on Sunday, despite a car crashing into the building on Friday evening.

The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of a Honda sedan crashed halfway through New Town Baptist Church in Calhoun on Friday night.

Deputies and other first responders responded to the scene of the crash, but could not immediately locate the driver.

Church officials posted on the New Town Baptist Church Facebook page that the woman who was driving was OK and they would be boarding up the building once the car was removed.

