Serious crash involving car, dump truck shuts down major road in Dawson County

DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. - A major road is shut down in Dawson County after a serious crash involving a car and a dump truck.
Police say two people were inside the car when a dumptruck overturned on top of it near the intersection with Georgia 400.
One person was rushed to the hospital as crews worked to free the second person, who was trapped inside. That person has since been pulled from the car and taken to the hospital.
NewsChopper 2 over the scene showed the entire road shut down as crews worked to clean up.
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.
