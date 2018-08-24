0 Sen. John McCain discontinuing treatment for brain cancer, family says

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Sen. John McCain, who was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer last year, has decided to discontinue treatment, his family said in a statement Friday.

Last July, McCain said he had been diagnosed with an aggressive glioblastoma, "and the prognosis was serious," his family said in a statement.

McCain has been in treatment at his home in Sedona, Arizona since December.

The 81-year-old served 6 terms as a U.S. senator and was the 2008 Republican presidential nominee. He is currently Chairman of the Senate Committee on Armed Services.

Megan McCain announced the decision in a tweet:

"In the year since, John has surpassed expectations for his survival. But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict," the McCain family said. "With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment. Our family is immensely grateful for the support and kindness of all his caregivers over the last year, and for the continuing outpouring of concern and affection from John’s many friends and associates, and the many thousands of people who are keeping him in their prayers. God bless and thank you all."

We're working to learn more details for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

My family is deeply appreciative of all the love and generosity you have shown us during this past year. Thank you for all your continued support and prayers. We could not have made it this far without you - you've given us strength to carry on. pic.twitter.com/KuAQSASoa7 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 24, 2018

TRENDING STORIES:

Cindy McCain responded to the announcement on Twitter by thanking reporters for caring for her husband.

"I love my husband with all my heart. God bless everyone who has cared for my husband along his journey," she wrote.

Politicians quickly weighed in on the news on Twitter.

Very sad to hear this morning’s update from the family of our dear friend @SenJohnMcCain. We are so fortunate to call him our friend and colleague. John, Cindy, and the entire McCain family are in our prayers at this incredibly difficult hour. — Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) August 24, 2018

John McCain personifies service to our country. The whole House is keeping John and his family in our prayers during this time. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) August 24, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.