Guard arrested on battery charge at metro Atlanta Social Security office

ATHENS, Ga. — A security guard at the Social Security Administration office in Athens was charged with battery after an altercation with a visitor June 1, Athens-Clark County Police Department said.

Based on the video evidence, law enforcement determined that Williams used excessive force for the situation.

Charles Jones, the man involved in the scuffle, got a bruise on his right arm.

Michael Williams, the security guard, was taken to the Clarke County Jail following his arrest. His equipment was turned over to his supervisor.

Jones was described as extremely agitated when officers arrived and told them he intended to press charges against the security guard. He said he was taking pictures of signs inside the building to read at home.

According to Jones, the security guard approached him and stated he couldn’t take pictures inside the building before grabbing him from behind and slamming him to the ground.

Jones complained of rib pain and was checked by emergency medical personnel at the scene. He refused to be taken to a hospital.

Williams said that Jones was taking pictures of items on the wall, which he said was not allowed. Williams said he called Jones over to his desk and asked him not to take pictures inside the building.

Williams said he then took Jones to the vestibule to show him signs indicating that photos were not allowed. Williams said Jones began yelling, claiming it was his constitutional right to take pictures in a public place.

Williams said Jones became more agitated, asserting he could take pictures of anything, including Williams, and attempted to take a picture of the security guard. Williams pushed the phone down and instructed Jones to delete the pictures.

As Jones turned to re-enter the building, Williams said he attempted to take the phone from Jones, planning to detain him. Williams said they struggled over the phone and both went to the floor.

An assistant manager, a responding officer and Sgt. Cussachs reviewed video footage of the incident. The video showed Williams call Jones to the security desk, followed by a brief conversation. Williams then escorted Jones to the vestibule and showed him posted signs that prohibited photos and videos in the building.

Video footage captured Jones attempting to take a picture of Williams. Williams pushed the phone away, and Jones turned to go back inside the building.

The video showed Williams then came from behind Jones, lifted him slightly off the ground and swept his leg, taking him to the floor. A brief struggle ensued until Jones’ wife stepped in, at which point Williams stopped what he was doing.

Williams was released on a $2,950 bond.

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