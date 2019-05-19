Thousands of dollars in jewelry stolen from 2nd Hindu temple in 2 days

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Just a day after thousands of dollars in jewelry were stolen from a Hindu temple in Cumming, another metro Atlanta Hindu temple has also been burglarized.
Channel 2's Aaron Diamant is at the Hindu Temple of Atlanta, where thousands of dollars in ceremonial jewelry were stolen off of two statues of Hindu deities Friday afternoon.
On Thursday, around $15,000 worth of jewelry was taken in a similar theft from the Sri Maha Lakshmi Temple of Atlanta in Cumming. Video cameras captured the suspects distracting the priests while others stole the jewelry.
Two priests were at the Riverdale temple when the thefts happened, but were involved in rituals.
