SEC to unveil opponent schedules for 2026-2029 seasons next week

ATLANTA — The SEC will reveal the football opponents for each school for the 2026-2029 seasons on Tuesday night.

The announcement comes as the SEC prepares to implement a new 9-game conference schedule starting in 2026, a change from the 8-game format that has been in place since 1992.

Under the new scheduling format, each SEC school will play three annual opponents to maintain traditional rivalries, while the remaining six games will rotate among the other conference schools.

This new structure ensures that each team will face every other SEC program at least once every two years and will play each opponent both at home and away over a four-year period.

Additionally, SEC teams are required to schedule at least one high-quality non-conference game each season against teams from the Atlantic Coast, Big Ten, Big 12 or Notre Dame.

