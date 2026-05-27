SEC Championship Game: Greg Sankey ‘committed’ to it, Kirby Smart voices his support

ATLANTA — The annual SEC spring meetings began this week in Destin, Florida and one of the biggest topics of discussion has been College Football Playoff expansion.

There’s been a debate on whether the current 12-team CFP format should expand to 16-team, 24-team or even larger format. And that brings up the question: Will the power conferences keep their conference championship games?

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The current contract keeps the SEC Championship Game alive in Atlanta through 2031. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey offered a simple response on the game’s future for now.

“We have contracts, so it’s pretty committed," Sankey said.

Sankey says he isn’t an opponent of moving to a 24-team or a 28-team field, but doesn’t think any vote that would happen now would be a unanimous decision among the conference commissioners.

“I think we did a good job in forming our position last year on 16. We’ll consider other ideas, certainly this week and moving forward," Sankey said.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was also asked about the future of the SEC Championship Game during his media session on Tuesday. Smart has been vocal about him being a fan of the conference championship.

“I grew up watching it. I’ve talked about it many times, almost a nauseam," Smart said.

Smart brought up concerns about the season calendar and what would happen if the conference lost another revenue stream if the SEC Championship Game ended.

“But I’m really more worried about the financial burden that that we’re under right now of paying for all of the athletic department. And when you take that revenue stream out, can we make it work? And that, is it sustainable to do without it would be my biggest concern,” he said.

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