Search for woman missing on Lake Lanier resumes Monday

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Divers will continue searching tomorrow for a woman who fell from a boat on Lake Lanier on Sunday.
Channel 2 Action News has learned Hall County Sheriff’s Deputies and Hall County Fire Services were called to Lake Lanier between Port Royale and Old Federal Park regarding a possible drowning just before 4 p.m.
Authorities told Channel 2 Action News a 31 year-old woman had jumped off of a sailboat to go for a swim and the boat drifted away from her.
A man, who was still on the boat, told authorities the victim was trying to swim back to the boat but became tired and efforts to throw a line to her were unsuccessful. He told authorities he went into the water in an attempt to rescue the victim, but was didn't find her after she went under and did not resurface.
Dive teams spent an hour looking for her but had to suspend their search due to inclement weather.
