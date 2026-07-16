‘Scream 7’ actress Mckenna Grace surprises Children’s Healthcare patients between Atlanta filming

While filming her latest project in metro Atlanta, actress Mckenna Grace took time to make a special visit to some of her biggest fans.

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Grace, who stars in the upcoming “Scream 7″ and “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” spent Friday at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Scottish Rite Hospital, where she met with patients and their families as part of a visit organized by the nonprofit Starlight Children’s Foundation.

Grace is currently in metro Atlanta filming Netflix’s upcoming “Scooby-Doo: Origins” television series in which she plays Daphne Blake.

The actress kicked off the day in The Zone, the hospital’s activity center, where she joined patients for bingo, posed for photos and handed out toys donated by Starlight.

She also visited several patient rooms to surprise children who are fans of her work.

The visit gave patients and their families a chance to take a break from hospital routines and enjoy a little Hollywood magic during their day.

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