Scattered thunderstorms return to forecast today, through Memorial Day weekend

A pattern of afternoon and evening scattered storms will begin on Wednesday and continue through the Memorial Day weekend.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking a slow-moving cold front approaching that will stall over our area.

Wednesday will start off dry before isolated showers, then scattered storms develop. An isolated strong or even severe storm is possible in this type of pattern.

Taking you through the hour-by-hour forecast, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

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Georgia needs consistent rain to get out of the current drought.

The latest drought report from last week showed a slight improvement, but 79% of the state is still in an extreme drought or worse. The next drought report will become available on Thursday.

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

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