Scattered storms ahead for weekend; heat advisory in effect for eastern counties

Scattered storms will move through parts of north Georgia to start the weekend. And the dangerous heat also returns.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking a stormier start to the weekend with the greatest chance of rain this afternoon and Saturday. A few strong or severe storms are possible each day. Damaging wind gusts are the main threat.

Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz will be tracking storms that develop, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

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As for our temperatures, it will turn hotter again in the days ahead with highs in the 90s. A heat advisory will go into effect Friday for parts of our area for heat index values up to 108 degrees possible.

The advisory will last from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the following counties: Banks, Barrow, Clarke, Greene, Jackson, Jasper, Madison, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Putnam and Walton.

Heat advisory

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

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