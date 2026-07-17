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Scattered storms ahead for weekend; heat advisory in effect for eastern counties

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Severe Threat for Friday
By WSBTV.com News Staff

Scattered storms will move through parts of north Georgia to start the weekend. And the dangerous heat also returns. 

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking a stormier start to the weekend with the greatest chance of rain this afternoon and Saturday. A few strong or severe storms are possible each day. Damaging wind gusts are the main threat.

Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz will be tracking storms that develop, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV Weather App for alerts wherever you go]

As for our temperatures, it will turn hotter again in the days ahead with highs in the 90s. A heat advisory will go into effect Friday for parts of our area for heat index values up to 108 degrees possible.

The advisory will last from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the following counties: Banks, Barrow, Clarke, Greene, Jackson, Jasper, Madison, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Putnam and Walton. 

Heat advisory

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

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