Scattered showers Sunday with possible isolated storm

ATLANTA — Keep the umbrellas handy, as we’ll see rain gradually move through metro Atlanta Sunday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV Weather App for alerts wherever you go]

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says there will be some scattered showers moving through west Georgia early and towards metro Atlanta early Sunday afternoon and evening.

There is also a possibility of an isolated storm.

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

Grab a jacket as temperatures will be in the mid-60s. On Monday morning, we’ll have some fog, then it’ll be sunny, cool, and dry.

Tuesday through Thursday, it will be mostly sunny and turning warmer with temperatures in the lower to mid 70s.

Severe Weather Team 2 will have the latest updates to the forecast LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]

©2025 Cox Media Group