Scattered showers and storms to start the weekend, dry Sunday to follow

Looking ahead to the weekend - on Friday evening there will be some scattered showers and a few storms around, with locally heavy rain.

Some dry air is coming in beginning Saturday. A cold front will be at the leading edge of that dryer air approaching in the morning.

Out ahead of it will be a few isolated showers in the morning and a stray shower or storm as we head into the afternoon when the front itself drops through. Rain chance on Saturday, with more isolated coverage, is down to 30%.

Behind the front, we will dry out. Partly to occasionally mostly cloudy Sunday, but no threat for rain and temperatures will stay warm.

