  • Scattered showers, strong storms possible; more rain on way for work week

    Updated:

    While Sunday started off drier, showers and storms will continue to bubble up as we head through the afternoon hours.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls says there will be fewer storms compared to Saturday, but the storms that do develop could be strong. 

    There will be threats of gusty wind and hail alongside heavy rain and lightning.

    LIVE ON CHANNEL 2 AT 6: We're using advanced weather technology to track when possible storms could move through your neighborhood,

    DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's Weather App for severe weather alerts]

    The rain chances will increase to 40 percent for Monday, according to Walls. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories