Scattered showers, strong storms possible; more rain on way for work week

While Sunday started off drier, showers and storms will continue to bubble up as we head through the afternoon hours.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls says there will be fewer storms compared to Saturday, but the storms that do develop could be strong.
There will be threats of gusty wind and hail alongside heavy rain and lightning.
Today, fewer storms are forecast but the storms that do develop will have the potential to be strong. We have a Level 1 of 5 risk, which means we need to stay weather aware. Threats include gusty wind and hail, alongside heavy rain and lightning. pic.twitter.com/go00L3FG26— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) June 23, 2019
The rain chances will increase to 40 percent for Monday, according to Walls.
Fewer storms are expected today, but the storms that do develop could be strong. Storm chances increase Monday afternoon/evening with an approaching cold front. I'm updating that time-line and the slight change we'll feel behind it on Ch. 2 Action News. pic.twitter.com/WEvdGclRwT— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) June 23, 2019
Heat indices will be in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. Please, MIND THE HEAT! Yes, some of us will be cooled down by passing showers and storms, but not all of us. pic.twitter.com/aWvBAQQ5H6— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) June 23, 2019
