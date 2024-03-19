Roswell police shut down 9 more massage parlors operating illegally

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell police department has shut down nine additional massage parlors, bringing the total to 16 for the year.

Roswell’s mayor and city council updated the city’s ordinances and codes this year to crack down on massage parlors operating illegally.

On Monday, the following businesses were found n not operating with the correct licenses and shut down:

Care Therapeutic Health Services LLC, 282 Rucker Rd., Suite 90

Ease Massage, 1085 Holcomb Bridge Rd., Suite 140

Lilly Massage, 10479 Alpharetta Hwy., Suite 8

M Massage, 900 Mansell Rd., Suite 16

Woori Massage, 1072 Alpharetta St.

Yun Massage, 11230 Alpharetta Hwy., Suite 112

Spa Amore, 11285 Elkins Rd., Suite J2

Heavenly Foot Massage, 11680 Alpharetta Hwy., Suite 200

Amethyst Enterprises, 770 Old Roswell Rd., Suite H500

Fifteen more businesses were inspected for compliance and six were cited for violations.

“Since taking office in 2022, the City Council and I made it our top priority to eradicate illicit activities in massage parlors and put an end to human trafficking in the City of Roswell,” said Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson. “The safety and protection of our residents is a solemn duty. To me, there is no more important compact for a City with its residents than the compact of public safety and protecting those who cannot defend themselves.”

All massage parlors in the city are required to have a current and valid license as well as a business license.

