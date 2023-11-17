Social media threat targeting Rockdale County school deemed ‘not credible,’ officials say

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating a threat sent to Rockdale County High School students.

Rockdale County School district officials said the threat was posted to social media and circulating amongst students early Friday.

Conyers police said they determined that the threat to the school does not seem to be credible; however, they are taking extra precautions to ensure student safety Friday.

Authorities did not specify when the threat was sent to students.

It is unclear if police have taken anyone into custody.

The post is under investigation.

