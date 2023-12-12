Serial burglars strike at least a dozen businesses in Rockdale County, police say

CONYERS, Ga. — Conyers police are looking for three men who they say have broken into at least a dozen local businesses in less than a week.

Security camera video shows the thieves breaking through the front door window of a gas station convenience store on Klondike Road early Friday morning.

“We saw one of the suspects with a firearm - what appears to be a Glock handgun. He’s kind of scanning the store as he enters and they begin to rummage the store, stealing the cash register and some tobacco products,” Conyers Police Lt. Quantavius Garcia said.

Police say the burglars struck businesses early in the morning on Friday and Tuesday.

They hit convenience stores, restaurants, a nail shop, and a barbershop.

“What we believe is they are looking for is small businesses that they know are keeping cash inside the businesses overnight inside of the registers,” Garcia said.

Police do not believe the thieves are from Rockdale County.

“The suspects are using stolen vehicles to enter into our city to commit the burglaries. The first stolen vehicle was a Dodge Charger which since has been recovered and the second is a Dodge Challenger, which has not been recovered as of yet.” Garcia said.

Police are advising small businesses to remove money from cash registers and deposit the cash at the bank - or at the very least, keep it in a secure safe at the store.

Crimes Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects.

