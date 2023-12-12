Man arrested after holding Atlanta TV news crew against their will

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of holding an Atlanta TV news crew against their will made his first court appearance Tuesday morning.

A reporter and photojournalist from WANF-TV were preparing to do a live report outside of the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office around 11 p.m. when they say Brandon Logan, who appeared visibly drunk, approached them, said he had a gun, and threatened to shoot them if they called for help.

The reporter, Asia Wilson, and photographer Lauren Swaim, were able to notify the newsroom that they were in danger.

The station says that 90 minutes into the encounter, police arrived and took Logan into custody.

“Brandon Logan made verbal threats to shoot the victims if they did not order food and advised the victims that he had a weapon and if they called law enforcement, he would shoot them,” Judge Latrevia Kates-Johnson said in court. “The victims attempted to leave the property but due to Brandon Logan’s threats, and bodily movements acting as if he had a weapon, the victims felt as if they were being held hostage.”

Police said no gun was found on Logan.

He allegedly shoved one of the station’s employees and attempted to strike another.

He faces numerous charges including assault, battery, false imprisonment, and making terroristic threats.

The judge set his bond at $11,000.

