Rockdale deputy dies after courageous battle with blood cancer

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Deputy Quintavious Brown died on Sunday after a courageous battle with blood cancer, the sheriff’s office announced on Tuesday.

“His smile was contagious and his contributions to our agency and the lives he touched along the way will never be forgotten,” the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office stated.

The RCSO says Brown was a ‘valued member’ of the team for five years.

“Bringing dedication, warmth, and professionalism to everything he did,” the sheriff’s office stated.

The sheriff’s office extended its deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of working alongside him.

“He will truly be missed,” officials said.

