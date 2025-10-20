Rockdale County weather sirens live after years under development, construction

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — After several years of development, construction and tree clearing, the Rockdale County Emergency Management Agency says their new siren system is live.

The project started several years back, according to EMA Director Sharon Webb, but was delayed by environmental interference.

The EMA director said the new siren system was a priority for her since taking office.

Webb said there were connectivity issues due to trees on the north side of the sirens, so the system was converted to cellular.

As of Friday, the system is live, with nine fully operation sirens located at various points throughout Rockdale County.

The system is automated and directly linked to the National Weather Service, according to officials, which allows it to activate in real-time during tornado warnings.

“The system delivers faster, more consistent alerts to residents who are outdoors, urging immediate action during life-threatening weather emergencies,” the county said in a statement.

Here’s where the nine fully operational sirens are in Rockdale County:

Costley Mill Park

South Rockdale Park

Lorraine Park

Legion Fields

Johnson Park

Wheeler Park

Lakeview Estate Park

Black Shoals Park

Earl O’Neil Park

