Convicted murderer pepper sprays Georgia corrections officer in attempt to escape during transport

CORDELE, Ga. — An inmate is back into the Georgia Department of Corrections custody after trying to escape, authorities said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The escape happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Thursday near 8th Avenue and 3rd Street in Cordele, Ga.

The inmated, serving a sentence for murder escaped from a Georgia Department of Corrections transport van after assaulting a corrections officer by pepper spraying them and running away from the van.

The escape prompted an immediate response from Cordele police, Crisp County deputies, and Georgia State Patrol.

Police said a critical 911 call from an citizen reported the escapee’s location near 3rd Street Baptist Church, leading officers to establish a perimeter.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said the inmate was found hiding behind bushes at the church. The inmate, whose identity was not released was then turned back over to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

“We are extremely proud of the coordinated efforts between all agencies involved and that this dangerous individual was apprehended quickly,” said a spokesperson for the Cordele Police Department. “We also want to extend a heartfelt thank you to the citizen who took the time to call 911 and provide valuable information.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group