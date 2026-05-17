Rockdale County judge gets funding for veterans court

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Rockdale County Chief Judge Nancy Bills announced that, working with staff from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office, a veterans treatment court was coming to the community.

According to the county, Bills was able to secure $94,000 in funding to create a new Veterans track, focused on supporting veterans with individual interventions, accountability, housing and long-term recovery.

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Going forward, the Veterans Treatment Courts will operate directly under Bills’ Adult Drug Court, while Chief State court Judge V.T. McRae, an Army veteran, will preside over it.

Now funded, the court will begin operations during the summer and Bills, McRae and county staff will develop court programs and procedures with local veteran organizations to identify what veterans need for the VTC to succeed.

The process includes recruiting veterans to serve as mentors and in other roles with the program.

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