Rockdale County deputies catch one of their top 10 most wanted fugitives

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Rockdale County sheriff’s deputies arrested one of their top 10 most wanted fugitives on Friday.

After an extensive investigation, investigators located Heaven Smith.

She was located with help from the DeKalb County Police Department.

Smith was arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault, felony first-degree home invasion, possession of a firearm or knife to commit felonies, and third-degree cruelty to children.

