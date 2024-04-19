Rockdale County breaks ground on new $110 million courthouse

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Rockdale County broke ground Friday on the largest capital investment in the county’s history. It’s a $110 million project to build a new courthouse and administrative building.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims got a peek at the new building designs and why it’s needed.

The Rockdale County Judicial and Administrative Complex and it will stand next to the historic courthouse in Conyers. The project has been decades in the making.

“Welcome to the long-awaited groundbreaking,” Rockdale County Chief Superior Court Judge Robert Mumford said.

Mumford says Rockdale County has simply outgrown the 1939 courthouse, which has needed major repairs for years.

“Courthouses are widely seen as the highest expression of community. We expect this courthouse to show this community’s appreciation of its past and its firm faith of our bright future,” the judge said.

The complex will include 95,000 square feet of courthouse space and 81,000 square feet of administrative space. The project also features a parking deck with 240 spaces.

County officials say the new complex will have room for community meetings and even include outdoor green space.

“This courthouse will be a visible symbol of our community’s quest for social justice and equality under our Constitution,” Mumford said.

The $110 million project will be paid for through bond financing.

“We’re here today with the planning done and the funding in place, and I can feel the joy and exhilaration and yes, maybe a little bit of relief in this moment,” Mayor Vince Evans said.

With construction about to begin, the new complex is expected to be completed by early 2027.

