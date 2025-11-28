Recycling center fee increase gives residents heartburn

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Recycling in Rockdale County is about to get more expensive. Officials say they are raising the prices in a couple of months.

Channel 2’s Cory James spoke with some neighbors who feel the increase is a lot.

And they feel because it’s going up, some people may be less inclined to drop off their trash here at the recycling center and instead leave it lying on the ground.

“I was using the recycling center,” said Corliss Turner says she used to pay a dollar a week to drop off her trash here at the Rockdale County recycling center off Sigman Road.

But now that prices are expected to go up next year, Turner is reconsidering.

“I think it’s a bit much,” she said.

Rockdale County officials posted a sign outside the facility, warning customers that beginning Feb. 1, a hangtag system with an annual fee is going to be in place.

It would require anyone 60 or older to pay $100 while other visitors would pay $150.

Rockdale County Chair and CEO Janice Van Ness along with the director of general services and recycling center manager released a video explaining the reason for the change is increased costs, which they say have risen over the years.

“We pay the company that takes our trash and recyclables away currently $450,000 a year, and we’re only paid around $2,000 in revenue. That’s because the county only gets paid for metal recycling,” the video says.

The director says in addition, $120,000 a year is paid to the tree and lawn debris company and $15,000 a year is paid to the tire company.

“I take it every Saturday,” says Josh Grow. He said he understands the reason for the change, but he also gets how it could affect people in the community.

“If you go a lot, I guess it’s not too bad, but if you go once or twice a year, pretty expensive, I reckon so,” Grow said.

“I just think that they need to revisit it and look at everything because there’s a lot of people here that’s hurting,” Turner said.

After some pushback from neighbors, the county said it is no longer going to charge or require a hang tag for people dropping off glass, plastic, tires or aluminum cans.

Officials are holding two listening sessions to allow people to express their concerns. The first will be via Zoom from 12 to 1 p.m. on Dec. 2. Link is here: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86064770223 Meeting ID: 860 6477 0223.

The other will be in person in the Rockdale County Assembly Hall on Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.

