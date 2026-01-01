Officer dragged 40 feet by car during New Year’s Eve traffic stop in Conyers

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A driver dragged a metro Atlanta police officer nearly 40 feet with a car during an attempted traffic stop on New Year’s Eve.

The incident happened in Conyers on Sigman Road near Interstate 20. Police said an officer pulled over 55-year-old William Cornelius for an illegal window tint and tinted tag cover.

Police said Cornelius got out of the car, but became non-compliant, which prompted the officer to use his Taser.

The officer said Cornelius continued to fight, got back into the car and put it into drive. The officer was dragged 35 to 40 feet.

The driver got away and other officers found the car a short distance away. After a brief chase that lasted a mile, officers performed a PIT maneuver along I-20, which caused the car to crash.

Cornelius was taken to a nearby hospital after complaining some injuries tied to the wreck.

