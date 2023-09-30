Neighbors outraged after learning metro Atlanta county wants to build rock mine near their homes

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Some Rockdale County homeowners fear their peace and quiet will be replaced by noise if the county approves the development of a rock mine.

“It’s a residential area, most people who live here in Rockdale say they like it because it’s quiet,” homeowner Deana Richardson told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln.

Deana Richardson says dozens of homeowners have been protesting the proposal to develop a dimensional stone mine. Homeowners say public notice signs along Highway 20 and Zingara Road first alerted them about the development.

“We don’t want mining anywhere in Rockdale County,” said Richardson.

Richardson started the movement No Mining Rockdale on Facebook. She says homeowners were kept in the dark about the proposed development.

“I was not contacted and it’s going to be directly across the street from me,” she said.

She says some concerns include hazardous dust, noise pollution and loss of biodiversity.

Rockdale County says they can’t publicly make any comments about this project until it goes before a vote on October 10.

The developers told the County during a Planning Commission meeting there will be no pollution or noise threats.

After hearing from both sides, planning commissioners voted not to approve zoning for this project.

“Just because the planning commission says we do not recommend this, does not mean the board of commissioners have to follow it,” said Richardson.

A hearing will be held on October 3. It will go before a vote by Rockdale County Commissioners on October 10.

