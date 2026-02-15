Major crash causes traffic troubles on metro Atlanta interstate

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation says a major crash caused a traffic backup Saturday night on a metro Atlanta interstate.
The crash is on Interstate 20 westbound, at around mile marker 78, past Sigman Road. The blockage has since cleared.
Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Rockdale County Sheriff’s office for more information on the crash.
