GA high school student arrested for terroristic threats after making ‘diss’ rap song

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A Conyers high school student was arrested for making terroristic threats after making a “diss” rap song that threatened another student.
In November 2024, Benjamin Jett, a student at Heritage High School was charged with battery after attacking another student, Cortez Lyles at the school.
Jett’s mother told deputies that Lyles continues to harass Jett during school hours when they pass each other. School administrators placed both students on a “no contact contract.”
Jett’s mother told deputies that Lyles made a rap song that threatened Jett because of the fight they had in November 2024.
On Feb. 27, 2025, a School Resource Officer at the school was notified by a staff member about a parent of a student who wanted to make a report about the song.
The song was given to the officer for review.
Jett was arrested and charged with terroristic threats or acts.
