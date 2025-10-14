Driver caught speeding at 103 mph in Rockdale County

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is trying to remind drivers to keep the safety of others in mind after they arrested someone for driving more than 100 mph.
That driver was clocked going 103 mph.
“Speeding is one of the leading causes of crashes on our roadways. Your safety and the safety of others depends on how you drive,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a social media post.
“Slow Down. Drive Safe,” it continued.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 8th victim found in fiery I-85 crash; all from the same family
- Georgia professor shot, killed by roommate who thought she was an intruder
- Sandy Springs officer, suspect taken to hospital after standoff
©2025 Cox Media Group