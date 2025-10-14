Driver caught speeding at 103 mph in Rockdale County

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is trying to remind drivers to keep the safety of others in mind after they arrested someone for driving more than 100 mph.

That driver was clocked going 103 mph.

“Speeding is one of the leading causes of crashes on our roadways. Your safety and the safety of others depends on how you drive,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a social media post.

“Slow Down. Drive Safe,” it continued.

