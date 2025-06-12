BioLab contests inspection reports on Rockdale Co. chemical plant

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — BioLab, Inc. is contesting a federal inspection that found that improper chemical storage caused the massive fire in Rockdale County last year.

The fire pushed a plume of chlorine gas into the air, causing evacuations. A shelter-in-place order was in effect for nearly a month.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration inspectors cited the company with six violations in April of this year.

One explanation said the fire started because “…hazardous chemicals such as, but not limited to, Trichloroisocyanuric acid, (TCCA), 99% Sodium Dichloroisocyanurate (DCCA), and Bromochloro-5,5-dimethylimidazolidine-2,4-dione (BCDMH) were not stored properly.”

In May, the company said it would stop manufacturing chemicals at its Conyers facility but said distribution is still operational there.

“We are still under the impression there are still poisonous chemicals there, and that is the problem,” Porchse Miller told Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco.

Miller is one of those neighbors suing BioLab, Inc. The Rockdale County Government is suing as well.

“If they have a distribution site, there got to be chemicals still there,” said Miller.

County leaders declined to comment due to pending litigation.

I asked BioLab, Inc. if it had changed how it stores chemicals. A spokesperson said he cannot comment on that at the time.

Federal records show BioLab, Inc. contested all six of the code violations inspectors cited it with in April.

If a company challenges results within 15 days, it can get a hearing in front of the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

Channel 2 is waiting for the Department of Labor to confirm that BioLab, Inc. met that deadline.

