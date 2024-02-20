Another data center could be coming to Atlanta metro area, officials say

CONYERS, Ga. — The Department of Community Affairs for Rockdale County says a new data center could be coming to the metro Atlanta area.

Data centers, essentially buildings that take in and store electronic information on servers, have continued to make their way into the Atlanta area for years.

Now, another one could be built about 20 miles southeast of Atlanta, in nearby Conyers.

According to DataCenters.com, which provides data center information from across the United States, there are more than 30 data centers in the metro already. A similar site, DataCentersMap.com, shows the locations of the 32 data centers across the Atlanta area.

The Rockdale County DCA file shows the new one is being proposed for a location in Conyers. If approved and built, the project is expected to be made up of three buildings on a 53-acre site and cover roughly 837,500 square feet of data center space.

Current filings say the project is called Rockdale Technology Park 1 and would be located on Sigman Road Northwest., with developer SDP Acquisitions, LLC.

County records show the project, if approved to proceed, would be completed by 2028.

