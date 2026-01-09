2-year-old in critical condition, man dead after shooting at Rockdale County home

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A 2-year-old is in critical condition after a shooting at a Rockdale County home on Thursday. Deputies also found a man dead in the backyard from a self-inflicted gunshot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call around 11:07 a.m. about a person shot at a home on Setters Trail.

A deputy arrived and found a child who had been shot. A medical helicopter took the child to a local hospital. Other deputies arrived and found a man, identified as Hasan Boddie, dead in the backyard.

They found a gun next to his body.

“Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances of the domestic dispute, interviewing other involved parties, as well as Mr. Boddie’s motive‚” the sheriff’s office said.

They have not released the toddler’s name.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group