2 found dead of gunshot wounds in Conyers

Two people were found dead from gunshot wounds in Conyers on Sunday in what authorities are investigating as a possible murder-suicide.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at about 1:20 p.m. in the 600 block of Clubland Circle SE, where they discovered Melissa King and Kevin James dead.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The sheriff’s office said preliminary findings suggest that James was the suspected aggressor and King was the victim.

The two were previously engaged, according to the investigation.

The incident remains under investigation by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group