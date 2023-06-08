17-year-old charged with murder after man found shot to death in pickup truck at Conyers hotel

CONYERS, Ga. — A second teenager is in police custody after a man was found shot to death in the parking lot of a Conyers hotel.
Officers were called to the Intown Suites for a suspicious vehicle on Sunday morning. When they got there, they found Dontavious Hardeman, 33, shot to death inside.
The next day, a 15-year-old boy was turned in to the police by his parents. He was arrested and taken to the juvenile detention center.
Conyers police now say they arrested 17-year-old Quintavious Morgan at an apartment complex on Tuesday. He was booked into the Rockdale County Jail on a murder charge.
“We send our deepest condolences to Mr. Hardeman’s family as they mourn his loss. Anytime a crime occurs in our community, especially violent crimes involving firearms, all investigative resources are used to bring those responsible for the violent crimes to justice,” police said in a statement.
It is unclear if Hardeman knew either of the teenagers.
Investigators have not released details on what led up to the shooting.
