15-year-old accused of sending message threatening possible ‘killing spree’ to Rockdale students

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A student has been arrested after officials say he sent a threatening message to Rockdale County High School students.

Conyers police officials said on Friday, a parent of an RCHS student told officers about a threatening text message that was sent to students about a possible “killing spree” during the school day.

After an investigation, with help from the Rockdale County Public School System, detectives determined that a 15-year-old student was responsible for the message.

The student was taken into custody and charged with disrupting a public school and terroristic threats.

The identity of the accused has not been released.

“We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to all members of the community who brought the matter to our attention, enabling us to respond promptly and effectively,” Conyers police officials said. “We also wish to express our appreciation to the Rockdale County Public Schools System for their cooperation throughout the investigation. The unwavering dedication and swift action of our Conyers Police Officers were pivotal in identifying and apprehending the juvenile responsible. Together, we stand united in our commitment to fostering a secure and resilient community.”

