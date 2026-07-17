Rockdale County Schools board names sole finalist for superintendent role

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — The Rockdale County Board of Education has named a sole finalist for the open superintendent role.

Members selected Dr. Stephanie Johnson on Thursday following a comprehensive search process.

Johnson currently serves as Deputy Superintendent and Chief Turnaround Officer for the Georgia Department of Education. She brings more than 30 years of experience in public education to the role.

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The board says the selection process involved extensive stakeholder input, candidate screening, interviews and deliberation.

“The Board is confident that Dr. Johnson possesses the leadership experience, vision, and commitment necessary to lead Rockdale County Public Schools into the future,” said Board Chairwoman Sandra Jackson-Lett. “Throughout the selection process, she demonstrated a deep dedication to student success, operational excellence, and community engagement.”

State law requires 14-day waiting period before a vote for a new superintendent can take place.

The Rockdale County Board of Education anticipates considering Johnson’s final approval at its meeting on July 30 at 5 p.m.

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