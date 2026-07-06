Road work ahead: Lane closure needed for portion of Atlanta street

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management says road work on an Atlanta street will make lane closures necessary.

The city said they will perform stormwater collections improvements on Martin Street SE between Little Street SE and Atlanta Avenue SE from Monday, July 6 to Friday, July 24, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

From 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on weekdays and all day on weekends, the work area will be plated, allowing normal access.

The road work, which includes pipe installations, will help boost stormwater collection in the area.

The City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management says signage and traffic control measures will help guide motorists through the area.

Residents and businesses in the area will still be able to go to work and homes. They will still be able to receive mail and deliveries.

City officials said they will reach out to those residents who many experience restricted driveway access.

Parking on the street will be restricted on both sides of Martin Street on weekdays for the duration of the project.

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