Road remains closed two days after warehouse fire in Cobb County

SMYRNA, Ga. - A Cobb County road is still closed Sunday morning as firefighters work to put out a business fire that's been burning for almost two days.
Channel 2's Justin Wilfon was at the scene Friday night after a fire started at SP Richards Warehouse in Smyrna.
Highlands Parkway continues to be closed eastbound at Highlands Ridge Road and westbound at Glock, Inc. The East-West Connector and South Cobb Drive are the recommended detours.
This warehouse in Smyrna is filled with paper and other office supplies which is helping to feed the fire. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/9RDxjsE7Nh— Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) July 20, 2019
Back out at Highlands Parkway in Smyrna where the road is still blocked from Friday nights fire. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/6fGzyYYA0a— Scott Mottern (@SwagOn2) July 21, 2019
The Smyrna Fire Department said crews were on the scene again all night Saturday working to get it out. An investigation cannot be started until the fire has been fully put out
