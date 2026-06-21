Rising costs pushing Georgia travelers to weigh other options, AAA says

Georgians are increasingly choosing to drive over other traveling avenues like flying or going on cruises, according to a AAA survey released on June 17.

Airfares are 20% higher than a year ago and gas prices have reached a four-year high, prompting more than half of surveyed travelers to consider driving.

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This survey also found that 52% of past ocean cruisers and those considering a cruise would consider driving to their departure port, while only 8% expressed a preference for flying.

Travel Vice President Debbie Haas for AAA – The Auto Club Group, said “With travel costs rising across the board, people are taking a more deliberate approach to planning.” Haas added, “Driving gives travelers more flexibility to manage both their budget and their schedule.”

AAA’s latest survey data shows 15% say they are comparing the cost of driving versus flying more closely than before and 24% are choosing destinations where travel costs are more predictable. Additionally, 15% want to take a cruise with bundled lodging, meals and transportation.

Even with higher gas prices, many travelers see advantages in driving. The top reasons Georgians choose to drive to cruise ports include 62% who believe it costs less than flying. Thirty-seven % want to avoid the risk of flight delays and cancellations and 35% want the flexibility to extend their trip with sightseeing.

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AAA officials say many Georgians are willing to travel long distances by car to reach cruise ports. The survey shows 36% would drive 3 to 4 hours, 38% would drive 5 to 8 hours and 8% would drive 9 to 12 hours. Major cruise ports such as Miami, Port Canaveral and Fort Lauderdale are considered within reach for many travelers in the South and beyond.

Despite the perceived advantages of driving, risks remain. Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, stated, “Driving can help travelers avoid some of the uncertainties of flying, but it doesn’t eliminate risk.” Waiters cautioned, “Traffic, weather, or mechanical issues can still disrupt your plans and missing a cruise departure can be costly.”

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