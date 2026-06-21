6-year-old hit by BMW left with brain injuries

ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta family is asking for help after their 6-year-old was hit by a car.

Hear from the boy’s family on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

According to Atlanta police, it took place near James Jackson Parkway and Browntown Road on May 1.

The father of Tupac Staples told Channel 2’s Cory James his son was walking with his mom and several siblings from the park.

He says a driver in a black BMW appeared to be driving fast when he hit his child, causing severe injuries.

“He got a traumatic brain injury. His neck was broke so just hear him say a word, see him smiling is good,”Shameek Staples said.

Atlanta police say the young child was not in the crosswalk.

The family of the little boy started a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.

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