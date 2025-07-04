Rincon K-9 recovering from on-duty medical emergency

RINCON, Ga. — K-9 Venom of the Rincon Police Department experienced a medical emergency during a routine training exercise on Wednesday, the police department said.

The dog was able to be helped immediately thanks to the quick recognition and response of his handler and other officers.

The nature of the medical emergency wasn’t disclosed.

Police said K-9 Venom was swiftly taken to an emergency veterinary facility with the help of the Port Wentworth Police Department, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Rincon Police Department.

The dog received life-saving care, is recovering well and is expected to make a full recovery.

The Rincon Police Department thanked to the other agencies for their assistance, and the care from Effingham Animal Hospital, all of which played a critical role in the working dog’s successful treatment.

