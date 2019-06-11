Georgia DDS systems back up and running after ‘technical issues'

ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Driver Services says its systems are back up and running after a technical issue.
The department tweeted earlier this morning that its Customer Service Centers were down due to "technical issues." During that time workers were unable to service customers.
A couple hours later, the department said its systems had been restored.
We have a reporter working to learn about what happened, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon
Our systems are back up and running! pic.twitter.com/OHnKqnm1ZD— Georgia DDS (DMV) (@GeorgiaDDS) June 11, 2019
