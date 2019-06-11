  • Georgia DDS systems back up and running after ‘technical issues'

    By: Kristen Holloway

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Driver Services says its systems are back up and running after a technical issue. 

    The department tweeted earlier this morning that its Customer Service Centers were down due to "technical issues." During that time workers were unable to service customers.

    A couple hours later, the department said its systems had been restored. 

