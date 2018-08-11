0 Retired teacher transforms her Dunwoody basement into educational den for her grandkids

Steve and Caron Morgan’s multifunctional basement was created for children and adults to congregate, whether to watch a puppet show, kids’ musical or football games.

The Dunwoody basement makeover, which will be on the Sept. 15 National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) Atlanta Tour of Remodeled Homes, transformed the dark and rarely used space into a light, colorful area for all ages.

Caron, who taught for 30 years, designed the playroom portion for her grandchildren to explore and learn, with a puppet theater, stage, playhouse, built-in bookshelves, and art and science centers.

“I had nice classrooms, but I never had a classroom as nice as this,” Caron said.

For the adults, the TV room and kitchen are on the other side of a pocket door.

“It’s just nostalgic for me to just sit there and listen to my music on my old stereo stuff, and it has surround sound going for sports events when I’m watching on the big TV,” said Steve. “It’s just really very comfortable, and it feels very calm when I’m in that space.”

Snapshot

Residents: Steve and Caron Morgan. Steve is a retired dentist; Caron is a retired teacher.

Location: Dunwoody

Size: 6,300 square feet, five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths

Year built/bought: 1974/1993

Architectural style: Colonial

Favorite architectural elements: High ceilings upstairs, book nook in the basement

Renovations: The basement now includes a playroom, guest bedroom and bath, TV room, kitchen and gardening room. The vaulted sunroom offers an indoor spot to swim, with pool by Endless Pools and ThermoSpas hot tub.

Design consultants: Weidmann & Associates (general contractor), Decks & More (builder), Kauffman Design (architect and project manager), Maggie Griffin Design (interior design), Lazo Landscaping

Interior design style: Traditional with a contemporary basement

Resources: Cabinets by Pentimento Studios and Kay Design Studio. Rolling island by Pine Designs. Bathroom vanity by Kay Design Studio, and fixtures, plumbing, toilet and sink from Delta, Mirabelle, The Copper Design and Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery. Countertops and island by Stone Center and Art Rock Creations. Lighting from Lighting Loft. Tile from Great American Floors, MexicanTiles.com, Natural Stone Resources, The Tile Shop and Floor Coverings International East Cobb. Carpet from Floor Coverings International. Library shelving by Atlanta Closet & Storage Solutions. Hardware from Suwanee Decorative Hardware. Sink and faucets by Vigo, and appliances by GE, Whirlpool, Fisher & Paykel and Pirch. Fan by Big Ass Fans. Windows and doors by Pella. Skylights by Velux. Screens by Phantom Screens. Furniture by AuthenTEAK Outdoor Living. Flooring by Natural Stone Resources. Underdeck by RainAway.

Tip: Reuse headboards in interesting ways. On Craigslist, Caron Morgan found twin beds with a coat of arms for the headboards. She cut off the posts and secured the coat of arms on the playroom stage.

Information from the Atlanta Journal Constitution was used in this report

