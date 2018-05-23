FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Lack of soap was one violation that contributed to a Forsyth County restaurant failing a health inspection.
Taco Macho on Atlanta Highway is popular for its authentic Mexican food.
Customer Ricardo Morales told Channel 2’s Carol Sbarge he likes the food and eats there about three times a week.
On May 16, Taco Macho got a 54 on a health inspection. Violations included employees not washing hands between handling raw produce and ready to eat food, soap dispenser at hand sink not turned on and some food items not held cold enough.
The owners were not at the restaurant when Sbarge went there on Tuesday.
TRENDING STORIES:
One of the owners did tell her by phone that temperature issues were because the inspector came at a busy time.
He says all the food is made fresh and the cooler was being opened and closed a lot which raised the temperature.
The owner says he opened Taco Macho about five years ago.
On the previous inspection last October, the restaurant got a score of 81.
The owner says this time he got points off for the ceiling leaking but says that’s an issue he’s been trying to get the landlord to fix.
Morales says he plans to keep eating at Taco Macho because they have really nice food.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}