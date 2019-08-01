0 Residents don't want to trade soccer fields for new homes

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Some Forsyth County residents are opposing a developer's plan to build new homes on what is now a string of soccer fields.

When Phil Yenovkian passes by the "for sale" sign along Post Road, he sees the future. He doesn't like it.

"We've added thousands of homes and haven't done much to change any of the transportation infrastructure in this county. That needs to stop," Yenovkian said.

It's 40 acres, most of it leased by a local soccer organization. A developer wants to build 130 homes on it.

"It's going to be built no matter what, because the land owner has decided they want to sell the land," County Commissioner Todd Levent said.

Levent says the builder has proposed a 55-plus community, which he says can be made to fit nicely with the surrounding neighborhoods.

"It's open for negotiation," Levent said.

But more than 2,000 residents opposed to it have signed an online petition and want it tossed.

Local merchant Lianne Haber's concern has to do with traffic.

"They're developing an area without first widening the roads. Without first addressing traffic issues. That becomes a problem," Haber said.

Yenovkian says he knows something will eventually replace the soccer fields. But he says the current plan is a bad fit.

"We're not opposed to growth. We just want it managed properly so this continues to be a quality community."

A planning and zoning hearing on the project could come later this month.

