U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath exploring run for Georgia governor

ATLANTA — U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath announced that she is forming an exploratory committee for the Georgia governor’s race.

McBath, who represents Georgia’s 6th Congressional District, filed the paperwork for the committee on Wednesday.

“Georgians deserve a Governor who understands what’s at stake - because they’ve lived it. As a mom and breast cancer survivor, I’ve seen firsthand how regular people are too often left out of the political process. I look forward to continuing this conversation with my neighbors and fellow Georgians,” she said in a statement.

McBath’s announcement is not an official bid for the governor’s office. But forming an exploratory committee will allow McBath to start raising money for a campaign.

TRENDING STORIES:

Gov. Brian Kemp’s second and final term ends in 2026 and the race to take over the governor’s mansion is expected to be wide-open.

As of March, only two candidates have officially declared: Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr for the GOP nomination and former pastor Olujimi Brown for the Democratic nomination.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group