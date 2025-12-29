Remembering Jimmy Carter: Today marks 1 year since former president’s death

PLAINS, Ga. — Monday marks one year since Georgia native, humanitarian and former President Jimmy Carter died.
Carter died on Dec. 29, 2024 in Plains, Georgia, just a few months after the Carter family celebrated his 100th birthday. He remains the only president from Georgia, serving as the 39th president from 1977 to 1981.
Following Carter’s death, the American public spent several weeks saying goodbye to the former president with ceremonies at The Carter Center in Atlanta, the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol and three funeral services this year.
Carter was brought to his final resting place at the Carters residence in Plains. The former president is buried underneath a willow tree next to his beloved wife, Rosalynn Carter, who died in 2023.
The residence is now part of Jimmy Carter National Historical Park and their burial sites open to the public.
“Despite their extensive global travels and influence, the Carters chose their cherished hometown of Plains, Georgia, as their burial site, the town where their lives began, surrounded by the community they loved,” the National Park Service wrote.
Their gravesites sit in the middle of a memorial garden designed by Rosalynn Carter near a pond that Georgia’s favorite couple built together.
Their headstones list their accomplishments and contributions to the nation from Governor and first lady of Georgia, President and first lady of the United States and co-founders of The Carter Center.
