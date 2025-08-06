Remains found in east Alabama ID’d as man missing from Texas more than 2 years

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ala. — Human remains found on Interstate 20 in Alabama on June 22 were identified as a man missing from Austin, Texas, since December 2022.

The remains were identified as Peter Alexander Robinson, the Cleburne County, Alabama, Sheriff’s Office said.

The Alabama Department of Forensic Science confirmed the identification through dental and DNA analysis.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The sheriff’s office said Robinson’s vehicle had been towed from the same area on Interstate 20 on Jan. 12, 2023, shortly after he was reported missing.

Robinson was believed to be experiencing a mental health crisis at the time of his disappearance, according to the investigation.

“We want to take this moment to remind everyone that mental health struggles are real and can affect anyone,” said Cleburne County Sheriff Jon Daniel. “If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out. Help is available.”

The confirmation of Robinson’s identity brings some closure to his family, who have been notified of the findings, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities expressed their appreciation to various organizations involved in the investigation, including Jacksonville State University’s Center for Applied Forensics, Cleburne County Coroner’s Office, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama Department of Forensic Science and Austin Police Department.

A special thanks was given to the individual who was observant and notified law enforcement of the discovery.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, or visit 988lifeline.org for confidential support 24/7.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group