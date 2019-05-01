Record-breaking viral high school runner is going to UGA next year

HOUSTON - He's been nicknamed "white lightning" and he's electrifying the Internet with an amazing video.
Matthew Boling not only beat his personal records last month in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, but he also broke a world record at the high school level when he posted a 9.98-second 100 meters at the 6A Boys Regionals meet in Houston
To put that time into context, Usain Bolt's world record in the 100-meter dash is 9.58 seconds.
In video shared by the Twitter account of ESPN's SportsCenter, Boling won wire-to-wire in the heat, with plenty of room between he and his closest competitor.
New PR and 100m high school record all conditions, 9.98 #AMDG pic.twitter.com/bLAekQnx0z— Matthew Boling (@matthew_boling1) April 28, 2019
The video has been viewed more than one million times.
"My start was pretty good," Boling said of the impressive meet. "I just talked to myself to keep pushing."
Boling, a senior at the college preparatory academy in southwest Houston, committed to University of Georgia.
After a long recruiting process I am blessed to announce that I have committed to pursue my athletic and academic career at the University of Georgia. Thanks to my family, coaches, and teammates for supporting me and helping me to get to this point. #committtotheG #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/DwSPq84V7B— Matthew Boling (@matthew_boling1) November 5, 2018
