Record-breaking viral high school runner is going to UGA next year

    HOUSTON - He's been nicknamed "white lightning" and he's electrifying the Internet with an amazing video. 

    Matthew Boling not only beat his personal records last month in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, but he also broke a world record at the high school level when he posted a 9.98-second 100 meters at the 6A Boys Regionals meet in Houston

    To put that time into context, Usain Bolt's world record in the 100-meter dash is 9.58 seconds. 

    In video shared by the Twitter account of ESPN's SportsCenter, Boling won wire-to-wire in the heat, with plenty of room between he and his closest competitor. 

    The video has been viewed more than one million times. 

    "My start was pretty good," Boling said of the impressive meet. "I just talked to myself to keep pushing." 

    Boling, a senior at the college preparatory academy in southwest Houston, committed to University of Georgia.

    Information from KTRK was used in this report.

